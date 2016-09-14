Fire department awarded grants for gear, training

The Alexandria Fire Department has been awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $85,500.

Philip Drown of Philip Drown Consulting along with Pat Conroy, Senior Funding Specialists with Widseth Smith Nolting, collaborated with the Alexandria Fire Department and Fire Chief Jeff Karrow on the grant application, helping the fire department obtain the funds necessary to purchase new personal protective equipment.

The grant will be used to purchase equipment for the fire department's 30 firefighters. Due to the high volume of calls to the department and regular training, the 11-year-old gear has become worn and no longer fully protects the firefighters.

"Our current gear is obsolete by national fire equipment standards," Karrow said. "These turnouts are ripped, worn out and damaged. This grant will allow us to resolve those problems, and purchase new (equipment) for the firefighters to perform their tasks safely and efficiently."

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant is a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Grants are awarded to fire departments to enhance their ability to protect the public and fire service personnel from fire and related hazards.

The Alexandria Fire Department also was awarded $9,000 from the Alexandria Area Community Foundation to bring in and co-sponsor 3ECHO Hostile Event Training. This is a 16-hour course, which includes Homeland Security Emergency Management labs, break-out sessions and hands-on live performance training.

The funds received from the Alexandria Area Community Foundation brings this training in for the Alexandria Fire Department, the Alexandria Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Ambulance, West Central EMS and many county firefighters and first responders. It will simulate a live shooter or other hostile situation

The Minnesota Board of Firefighting Training and Education also contributed with a training grant of $5,000 to complement the Alexandria Area Community Foundation's grant and mission. The Alexandria Area Community Foundation was created in 1992 as a way of providing innovative ways for area residents and organizations to give back to their community, such as this training. More information is available at communitygiving.org.