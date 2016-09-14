YOU ASKED: Is it OK to feed ducks at Noonan Park?

There are always plenty of ducks to see at Noonan Park during the summer months, partly because of the food that park-goers give them. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Is it OK to feed the ducks and geese at Alexandria's Noonan Park?

It's a question that readers have asked more than a few times over the years.

Right now, the answer is yes.

People can feed ducks, geese, even pelicans at Noonan Park, according to Bill Thoennes, director of parks and facilities for the city.

"It's OK to feed them," he said. "We just ask that you pick up your bags and other trash when you are done."

The city's duck feeding policy wasn't always as lenient. A few years ago, the population of male ducks, or drakes, soared at Noonan Park, possibly because of all the free food that was being tossed their way.

This led to aggressive behavior and fighting among the ducks, so the city decided to follow the advice from the Department of Natural Resources and prohibit the public from feeding the ducks.

The city posted signs with the hope that the lack of free food would cause some of the ducks to relocate to other areas.

There was a problem, however: "No one really abided by the signs," Thoennes said.

So the city removed the signs. For whatever reason, the drakes' aggressive behavior hasn't been as bad.

So, for now, it's OK to bring some bread to the park and feed the waterfowl.

Just don't expect the swans to eat anything. They're decoys put in place years ago to discourage geese from landing at the park because they don't get along with swans, which can be aggressive during nesting season.