Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Sept. 12

Theft, reporting someone took the seat and keys from a four-wheeler he was using during farming on leased property, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, tan pickup circling the school, checked town, did not locate vehicle matching description, parked near school for end of day, Kensington.

Criminal damage to property, comp stating someone cracked a window on the building last week, Kensington.

Missing person, 12-year-old brother did not get home after school, black sweatshirt, black pants, brown hair, 5 feet, average build, all OK.

Check welfare of person, comp stating a half hour ago there was an elderly male walking east in the area and seemed to be having a tough time walking, comp asked if he was okay and he said he was but comp has never seen him in the area before, unable to locate, Wahtomin Trail.

Suspicious activity, male and female pitched a tent in Garfield City Park for the night, person one and two are from Australia, here on a bicycle trip exploring, started from Vancouver and will be ending in Minneapolis, stopped at the City Park because it got too dark, they will be on their way at dawn, no issues.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Sept. 12

Juvenile trouble, comp reporting his son won't go to school, subject was brought to school by dad, subject stated that he wasn't feeling well and that is why he didn't want to go to school, he was cooperative.

Theft, storage until broken into and two ladders stolen.

Fight/disturbance, comp stating there is a physical domestic but then hung up, no answer at the door, apartment was quiet upon arrival,

Criminal damage to property, comp stating someone did damage to their building and they would like a report, there is not anyone there today, but they would like a report made up and they will request a copy of it at the ApD in a few days, no callback needed, damage to window.

Missing person, family would like to list female as a missing person, she was scheduled to get on a bus on Thursday and did not, mother received information that person one is in Abilene, TX, comp is driving there to confirm, she will call back with her findings.

Theft, comp would like to speak to someone about theft of money.

Traveler’s aid, comp requesting gas money.

Theft, comp reporting daughter’s purse taken, money is missing.

Suspicious activity, comp has questions on ownership of scooter, referred to state of Washington where it is registered.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 18th Ave W/Fillmore St.

Fight/disturbance, reporting a male was yelling at a female about 20 minutes ago in the playland area in front of their young child, caller believes that someone should follow up on this, provided license plate of the party’s vehicle, registered owner lives in Osakis, requested that Osakis PD do a welfare check on the female and child.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Theft, gas drive off.

Public assist, the manager of KFC has a customer that was told to leave but she won't, party stayed to speak with us, was asked to leave when we arrived and did, informed not to return.

Theft, the owner called and they've had several units broken into.

Property damage crash, male jumped in an ALP truck and tried to steal it and ran it into the wall.

Civil matter, comp having issues getting property back from a business owner.

Theft, comp stated her neighbors 8 and 9-year-old boys stole her orange, old fashioned bicycle, comp stated she has had problems with these two boys in the past.

Public assist, male party trying to communicate with employee, stated he needs police, language barrier present.

Suspicious activity, someone yelling, “Help, I need to go to the hospital,” was upset about things sister was saying about her, all calm upon arrival.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.