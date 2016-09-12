Concrete to be poured between RCC rinks

Concrete will soon be installed on the north side of the Runestone Community Center (RCC) between the two rinks to help with drainage.

It's being done in conjunction with a new refrigeration building and new dehumidification system that were recently installed at the RCC.

The Alexandria City Council approved the idea at its Monday night meeting.

The city initially planned to patch the area with asphalt but RCC leaders determined that concrete will hold up better to the runoff from the roof areas.

The change will increase the cost of the project by $16,773 and will be paid through contingency funds.

Following are other city council items from the Sept. 12 meeting.

ANNEXATION REQUEST

The council accepted a petition for annexation from C and R Investments on Donna Drive at the northwest end of the city.

The sole owner of the 0.24 acre parcel, Bob Close, is requesting the annexation.

The LaGrand Township Board has 90 days to object to the petition.

The council also approved a first reading to annex the property.

CARDINAL LANE, KENWOOD DR. ASSESSMENTS

The council scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 10 at 7:15 p.m. to discuss the proposed assessments for the Cardinal Lane street improvement project.

Assessments for individual property owners will be capped at $2,500. Costs for Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) units will amount to $9,290 and the city's share is $40,725. Because part of the road in in LaGrand Township, the township will contribute $13,684.

A public hearing for the Kenwood Drive sanitary sewer project assessments was also scheduled. It will take place on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The total cost of the project is just under $600,000. The three benefiting property owners will assessed $5,000 each. The remainder will be paid by the city, Alexandria Lakes Area Sanitary District and Alexandria Light and Power.

DEBT SERVICE FUND

The council approved a resolution to close the debt service fund on 2011 bonds that have been paid. The residual assets of about $433,000 will be transferred into another debt service fund that will reduce the tax levy residents pay.

GAMBLING PERMITS

The council approved charitable gambling permits for the Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association to sell raffles for a March 18, 2017 event at the Runestone Community Center.

It also issued a gambling license to the United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties to sell raffles for a September 27 event at Broadway Ballroom.

CHARTER COMMISSION

The council voted to forward the applications of two residents who applied for a vacancy on the Alexandria Charter Commission to commission members. They will review the applicants at the commission's Oct. 13 meeting.

The council could then consider making a formal recommendation to the district court at its Oct. 24 meeting.

The commission studies the city charter — a legal document that defines the specific powers of elected officials and appointed staff — and makes recommendations to the council about what it can and can't do.

FALL CLEAN-UP DAY

The council was informed that Alexandria's Fall Metal Pick-Up Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27.

It is an opportunity for city residents to dispose of unwanted or broken metal objects by placing them near their curb so the city can haul them away. The required form will be printed in the newspaper and available at City Hall.