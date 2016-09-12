Five things to know from Alexandria City Council

At its meeting Monday night, the Alexandria City Council gave final approval to an ordinance designed to protect the city's underground water supply.

The wellhead protection ordinance establishes standards and prohibited uses within the city's two wellhead protection zones. Zone 1 regulations apply to areas within 200-feet of the public water supply wells and Zone 2 applies to areas within a 1,000 foot radius.

Some land uses are prohibited in either zone, such as sanitary land uses and on-site sewage disposal at commercial facilities.

Other uses, such as sand and gravel mining and retention basins, are prohibited in Zone 1 but allowed under certain conditions in Zone 2.

AIRPORT PAVING PROJECT

Alexandria received a favorable bid to improve the pavement at the Alexandria Airport.

The low bid, which was also the only bid, came in at $1,378,172 — 30 percent below the city's estimate of $1,966,263. It was submitted by Central Specialties of Alexandria.

The good news, however, was tempered by some bad news: The city found out that non-runway and taxiway portions of the project won't receive as much state and federal funding as expected, which will increase the local share of the project's cost.

At the recommendation of the Airport Commission, the council agreed to award the bid for all items that will receive the maximum amount of federal and state grants and the T-hangar apron, which will only receive partial state funding.

Because of a delay in getting the grant agreement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the council attached a condition to the bid. The contract will not take effect until the federal grant is delivered and signed.

The city's share amounts to $131,430 or 8.3 percent of the total project. The money will come from the Airport Development Fund.

This arrangement, one of three scenarios the council considered, strikes a balance between maximizing the available grant funding and completing some work at a higher-than-standard local share, according to City Administrator Marty Schultz.

TOWARD ZERO DEATHS

A grant to help Alexandria police crack down on drunken driving, speeding, distracted driving and not buckling up is on its way.

The council agreed to accept the $20,600 grant that will be awarded to the police department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

It's part of the 2016-2017 "Toward Zero Death" program of the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

The money will be used for enforcement, equipment and administrative costs.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The council approved three special event permits:

• The Faith Rose 5K Walk/Run on Oct. 1 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. to raise awareness of pregnancy and infant loss. It was organized by Maria Lopau and other women. Lopau and her husband, Justin, lost their daughter, Faith Rose, during an emergency C-section delivery at full-term two years ago. The race will start at City Park, proceed on the Central Lakes Trail to Alexandria Extrusion and return back to the park.

• The Alexandria Area High School Homecoming Parade on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon. It will start at the Fairgrounds and proceed to Broadway down to 15th Avenue, ending at the Alexandria Technical and Community College.

• The 10th annual Take Steps Against Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Organized by Someplace Safe and United Communities Advocating Non-Violence, participants will gather at the Douglas County Courthouse lawn on Seventh Avenue West and walk to Calvary Lutheran Church.

AMENDMENT TO HOTEL AGREEMENT

The council approved changes to the tax abatement and business subsidy agreement with Schultz Property Investments, which plans to build a Holiday Inn Express in south Alexandria, east of the Holiday Inn.

Since the agreement was approved this past February, the company has changed its name to Lakes Hotel Group LLC because of changes in ownership. The new agreement reflects those changes, said Nicole Fernholz, director of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission.

Also, a section about job creation was changed to clearly define the new jobs created as 10 full-time equivalent jobs in addition to the 35 full-time and 60 part-time employees that the developer's affiliate, Schultz Properties Investments LLC currently employs at the Holiday Inn operation in Alexandria.

Council members expressed concern about how long the project is taking to get started. Fernholz agreed that it has taken a lot of work to get the project off the ground. She added that the county's decision to not offer an abatement also stalled the project.

In the abatement agreement, the project has a completion date of December 2017.