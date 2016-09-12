Recycling issue pops up at council meeting

Why aren't more city-owned facilities in Alexandria recycling their garbage?

The question popped up at Monday's Alexandria City Council meeting and prompted the tabling of a request to get quotes from garbage companies to haul away the city's refuse.

The city's five-year garbage service contract for all city buildings, receptacles in the downtown area and at Big Ole Central Park will expire at the end of the year.

Public Works Director Bill Thoennes requested to get quotes for the next five-year contract from all licensed garbage haulers that serve the Alexandria area.

After looking at the terms of the contract, council member Bobbie Osterberg noticed that several city facilities — the Runestone Community Center and the two city-owned liquor stores — do not have any recycling bins for a garbage company to haul away.

"This breaks my heart," she said about the lack of recycling opportunities.

Council member Todd Jensen decided to withdraw his motion to approve Thoennes' request and the council voted 5-0 to table the matter. Thoennes said he would look into the issue and provide more information at the council's next meeting.

In another action concerning public works, the council agreed to explore the possibility of purchasing four new vehicles for Thoennes' department through lease-purchase agreements.

The vehicles would be purchased through the state cooperative purchasing venture at a total cost of $276,222.. The council authorized staff to notify local financial institutions and leasing companies to bid for the financing.

The vehicles include:

• A $164,288 plow truck used to plow streets in the winter and for street maintenance in the summer.

• Two one-ton chassis trucks, $40,257 each, with dump boxes and Tommy Lifts used for patching, street painting and other maintenance.

• A one-ton chassis truck with Tommy Lift for $30,881 used for plowing alleys, parking lots, other areas and for regular street maintenance.

The four vehicles that will be replaced and sold include 1992 and 1996 trucks and dump boxes that each have more than 110,000 miles, a 1996 half-ton truck with more than 150,000 miles and a 1996 dump truck with more than 140,000 miles.

The lease payments will come out of the Public Works Equipment Fund. The annual payment, without interest, is estimated at $55,876 for five years.