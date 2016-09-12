Truck crashes through garage wall; suspect arrested

Alexandria police say a man tried take a truck parked inside a garage at Alexandria Light and Power on Monday afternoon and drove it through a wall before hitting a barrier outside the garage.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Franklin William Hardy III of Alexandria. Hardy is in custody facing pending charges of driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

Police say Hardy tried to leave the truck, but was detained by Alexandria Light and Power employees until troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol arrived.

Authorities were called just before 3 p.m. Monday