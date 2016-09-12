AFD awarded grants for turnout gear and training

The Alexandria Fire Department (AFD) has been awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) in the amount of $85,500. Philip Drown of Philip Drown Consulting along with Pat Conroy, Senior Funding Specialists with Widseth Smith Nolting (WSN), collaborated with the Alexandria Fire Department and Fire Chief Jeff Karrow on the grant application, helping the fire department obtain the funds necessary to purchase new personal protective equipment (PPE).

The grant will be used to purchase PPE for the fire department’s 30 firefighters. Due to the high volume of calls and regular training, the 11-year-old gear has become worn and no longer fully protects the firefighters.

Our current gear is obsolete by national fire equipment standards,” Karrow said. “These turnouts are ripped, worn out and damaged. This grant will allow us to resolve those problems, and purchase new PPE for the firefighters to perform their tasks safely and efficiently.”

AFG is a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Grants are awarded to fire departments to enhance their ability to protect the public and fire service personnel from fire and related hazards.

Widseth Smith Nolting is a multi-disciplined firm providing engineering, architecture, land surveying, environmental and funding assistance services. More information is available at WidsethSmithNolting.com or by contacting Senior Funding Specialist Pat Conroy, Pat.Conroy@wsn.us.com.

The Alexandria Fire Department was also awarded $9,000 from the Alexandria Area Community Foundation to bring in and co-sponsor 3ECHO Hostile Event Training. This is a 16-hour course, which includes Homeland Security Emergency Management (HSEM) labs, break-out sessions and hands-on LIVE performance training.

The funds received from the Alexandria Area Community Foundation brings this training in for the Alexandria Fire Deparrtment, the Alexandria Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, West Central EMS and many county firefighters and first responders. It is a multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency training exercise that will benefit the Alexandria area and the Douglas County residents by presenting different information and teaching different coordinated response modes for the Public Safety Agencies to a Hostile Event/Active Shooter scenario.

The Minnesota Board of Firefighting Training and Education (MBFTE) also contributed with a training grant of $5,000 to complement the Alexandria Area Community Foundation’s grant and mission. The two grants make possible these Public Safety Agencies mission to continually learn, train and provide a high level of service for this community.

The Alexandria Area Community Foundation was created in 1992 as a way of providing innovative ways for area residents and organizations to give back to their community, such as this high caliber training. Without the AACF’s support, this training would not be possible. More information is available at communitygiving.org.