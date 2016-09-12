Landline phone service down in Alexandria
If you're having trouble with your landline phone service this afternoon, Monday, you're not alone.
Century Link phone service went down early this afternoon in the Alexandria area after an underground line was accidentally cut.
Dispatchers with the Douglas County Law Enforcement Center said that the phone company is aware of the problem and is trying to fix it. It could still take several hours until phone service is restored, they added.
Cell phone service and computer connections are not affected.