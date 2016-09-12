Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Landline phone service down in Alexandria

    By Al Edenloff Today at 3:26 p.m.

    If you're having trouble with your landline phone service this afternoon, Monday, you're not alone.

    Century Link phone service went down early this afternoon in the Alexandria area after an underground line was accidentally cut.

    Dispatchers with the Douglas County Law Enforcement Center said that the phone company is aware of the problem and is trying to fix it. It could still take several hours until phone service is restored, they added.

    Cell phone service and computer connections are not affected.

    Explore related topics:Newsphone servicealexandria
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement