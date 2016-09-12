Fraud, Douglas County Attorney's Office/Investigator Doug Whiting is conducting a public assistance fraud investigation on person one and requested we run a criminal history and provide a case number, Alex.

Theft, daughter is taking money from mother in the nursing home, Evansville.

Public assist, comp may have some info on suspicious activity calls, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp reporting an employee that hasn't shown up for work today and was due in at 7:30 a.m., all OK, Alex.

Theft, reporting pull tab theft, Evansville.

Public assist, garbage has been dumped at the access, Lake Burgen, Alex.

Order for protection violation, Evansville.

Public assist, elderly couple needing ride home from ER after crash, no local family, Alex.

Fight/disturbance, white male, brown, long hair being rude to cashier, person one arrested and transported to jail, Garfield.

Stolen vehicle, comp stating a female stole his car over a week ago, spoke with comp who says person one, who he had a previous relationship with, has his car which she had previous permission to drive, explained to comp that it was a civil issue and how to handle it, Alex.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Property damage crash, squad hit deer, Shutters Towing enroute, Miltona.

Order for protection violation, comp reporting person one violated the OFP by calling her home phone, comp received one phone call she did not answer, unable to make contact with suspect, Alex.

Harassment, ongoing property dispute with neighbor, neighbor screamed and yelled at them as they came off of the lake a few weeks ago, also has tampered with their vehicles and fence, advised to obtain restraining order and call of there is any damage, Kensington.

Public assist, comp housesitting and the owner's ex is at the shed on the property, taking property and is not supposed to be there, parties agreed on property in center of the shed, stood by as owner's ex removed property, Alex.

Shooting complaint, two females on a bicycle stating they were shot at, person one and two arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Order for protection violation,

Public assist, friend kicked him out, comp would like to get his belongings out of home, sitting in front of fire station, person two agreed to grab person one’s belongings for him, Evansville.

Fight/disturbance, comp stating boyfriend is taking her medication, verbal argument between person one and two, parties agreed to separate for the night, Garfield.

Public assist, comp would like to discuss a civil matter regarding roommate belongings, advised comp to work something out with the other party to resolve the issue, Kensington.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Suspicious vehicle, Pokemon Go stop, Alex.

Public assist, would like to speak with a deputy regarding her rights in getting personal property out of her ex-boyfriend's residence where she's lived the past three years, she attempted to set up a move last night and he says he wants to be there, advised her to attempt to work it out for another day and call back if he is unreasonable, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Sept. 9

Public assist, comp came home too late and wife will not let him in home, would like to get belongings to leave.

Public assist, husband has dementia and got extremely upset with wife, would like assistance with him.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle on road with door open and cell phone on front seat, spoke with owner, car door was left open.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, Broadway St.

Juvenile trouble, would like an officer to come get his son who won't go to school, dad called back, son is getting in car and going with him, spoke to child about going to school he agreed that he should go.

Public assist, comp may have some info on suspicious activity calls.

Mentally ill person, comp thinks he's receiving death threats, comp said he figured out he was hearing the neighbors playing video games, said he was having a good day now, and no longer needed assistance.

Personal injury crash, numerous 911s on rollover, Robert St NE/State Hwy 29 N.

Public assist, comp reports she is being accused of taking items she did not take, incident was from 2008 and she happened to find old letters, this has not been an issue since 2008.

Attempted fraud/scam, fraud attempt, phone call from IRS.

Juvenile trouble, unfounded.

Suspicious activity, reporting someone tried to block her vehicle yesterday in parking lot, tenant stood behind vehicle and wanted to speak with landlord.

Fraud, comp a victim of identity theft, account closed and taken care of by bank, documented.

Fraud, comp recieved a call from the IRS with APD non-emergency line showing up in caller ID, advised no one from APD office was looking to speak with him, advised it was fraud.

Criminal damage to property, comp stating someone slashed his tires at location given but he is now in the parking lot behind Traveler’s in a white Tahoe.

Public assist, comp stating someone called her stating some people just cut the lock on her son's new shed and are going through it while he is not home, considered about items going missing do to an HRO, comp will look over HRO against brother and see if he is able to get belongings with an officer.

Public assist, comp stating nurses are not helping her, was advised to disregard.

Public assist, comp very upset that her girlfriend just went through her phone, verbal argument, stated will be able to co-exist for the night.

Fight/disturbance, hearing male and female yelling, male left, spoke with female who advised it was verbal only and he left to let things cool down.

Suspicious vehicle, people in vehicle talking.

Suspicious activity, person one going around punching kids.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Suspicious activity, old brown Buick egged comp’s vehicle, last seen heading south on 22.

Public assist, three females ride to Lakeshore store.

Fight/disturbance, unwanted male party fighting with employee, left on foot, advised he was not return to Holiday gas station.

Public assist, water leak in the ground directly behind Caribou in new construction area, broken pipe sprinkler system, left message with key holder.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Public assist, requesting pick up of some ammunition that was donated.

Suspicious activity, comp was almost hit by a car by skate park and would like to see an officer.

Suspicious person, yielded to person in crosswalk but person became irate and began yelling/swearing, mediated between the two parties, all good.

Drug-related activity, concerned about the number of cars coming and going at the neighbor’s house.

Property damage crash, minor, 30th Ave W.

Public assist, tall male with shaved head, jacket and two walmart bags and skateboard, male party was not located, will continue looking throughout the day, according to staff he typically comes back on his own.

Fight/disturbance, two males and a female having a verbal argument in the parking lot, person three and four were going to trespass person one and two.

Harassment, neighbor keeps coming into their home and inviting herself in, comp is not the owner of the residence, advised comp to have owner call if they want the subject removed, nothing further at this time.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Assault, comp's son was assaulted at the football game last night.

Burning complaint, comp can smell smoke south of her house in Conifer or Glacier area, she had to close her windows, would like the area checked, remains of a fire smoking lightly in a legal fire ring, nothing further.

Restraining order violation, female violating an OFP, sitting in a car in the parking lot.

Public assist, comp would like officer to stand by while he serves trespassing papers.

Fight/disturbance, residents that received trespassing letter came in harassing comp, both parties were told to keep to themselves and to take video if they are being harassed.

Suspicious activity, a lot of traffic and people around area, comp is very concerned about what is going on at all hours, comp wanted law enforcement aware of these two vehicles have occupants possibly doing drugs.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting there is a group inside McDonald's pointing a laser pointer at him, he is parked outside in tan Expedition, advised to stop.

Public assist, mother of vulnerable adult from Milestones, son has not returned back yet from this afternoon, mother is really worried and would like to talk to an officer.

Burglary, comp reporting his house broken into two times tonight, they come in and rummage through the house but nothing is taken.

Suspicious vehicle, two vehicles parked in alley for 20 minutes, tail lights are on, parties talking after work.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Suspicious activity, one running in the alley behind La Ferme restaurant, unable to locate.

Suspicious activity, son stated he killed someone, party was transported to ER for an eval.

Suspicious person, on Third Ave there are two males with backpacks walking around a car.

Theft, comp moved out of residence and it sold, he had personal items in the garage, new owner changed the locks and sold some of his items.

Fight/disturbance, verbal domestic in the parking lot by a white Explorer, both parties separated, told to stay apart if they can't get along.

Threats, male and female in white 4x4 Silverado with no plates in parking lot threatening him.

Death investigation, male's son found him and called Anderson's who called APD, transported by Anderson's to their funeral home.

Suspicious activity, a group of people are pounding stakes in the baseball field to set up a volleyball net, nothing wrong with their use of the park.

Burning complaint, advised while on another call that garbage is being burned at this residence, no one home on arrival.

Drunk driver complaint, reporting possible intoxicated driver in front of a truck, 4th Degree DWI, open container.

Trespassing complaint, anonymous complainant says female at trailer has a no trespass at Viking City, subject established residency at location, she was also given until the end of today by the park manager.

Drug-related activity, comp found some marijuana at the skatepark, placed into evidence for destruction.

Harassment, comp is receiving harassing text messages from a friend, advised comp to block friend's number, also informed of options with an HRO.

Suspicious activity, bunch of trucks hanging out on Hawthorne, advised comp that they can legally be there and that will enforce any laws that are broken.

911 hangup, open line 911 call, unable to call back 911 phone, checked area, heard no one.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.