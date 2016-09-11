St. Mary's Block Party draws big crowd - w/video

There was plenty to do during St. Mary's two-day block party. The Alexandria Catholic church hosted the celebration at the Runestone Community Center both Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Events included a wide-range of entertainment, bingo, food, kids activities, basket auction, car raffle and so much more.

Sunday afternoon's activities include Hypnotist/Illusionist Jared Sherlock, whose show had participants dancing, counting their fingers, making animal sounds and much more.

In the attached video, Brooke Houska, 13, of Alexandria took to the stage after being hypnotized. She tried counting her fingers, but was off just a bit. Watch the video to find out just how many fingers Houska thought she had.

St. Mary's Block Party continues at the Runestone Community Center until 5 p.m. today.