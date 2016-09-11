Search
    Remembering 9-11

    By Al Edenloff Today at 1:53 p.m.
    Flags adorn the 3M lot next to the Cenex gas station along Highway 29 South in Alexandria as a tribute to the victims who were killed on Sepember 11, 2001. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

    In honor of the victims who were killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, a volunteer group in Alexandria again planted flags in 3M lot next to the Cenex gas station, adjacent to Highway 29 South.

    Each flag represents one of the 2,977 victims who lost their lives that day and were formed to represent the Pentagon and the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center that were struck by hijacked airplanes.  

    The effort, called the "9-11 Never Forget Project," was organized by the West Central Conservative Coalition (WCCC).

    The flags were displayed beginning at dusk on September 10 and will remain in place until dusk today, September 11.

    The WCCC is a recently formed group of local citizens who seek to advocate freedom, liberty and conservative principles.

