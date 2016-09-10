Beautiful day for Madness

Vicky Howard (left) and Carol Mihalchick admire quilts admire quilts in the Quilts Along the Trail attraction in Osakis on Saturday. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press)

Aaron Trutwin of Royalton warms up for the bean bag competition Saturday in downtown Osakis.

Trevor Fagen gets ready to ride a bull during Saturday's Moonshine Madness festivities in Osakis.

Mike Johnson hands out a sample of Panther Distillery liquor to a customer a Saturday's Moonshine Madness. (Jeff Beach / Osakis Review)

The was sun was shining for Moonshine Madness.

People attending the third annual event in Osakis enjoyed beautiful weather to walk around and check out the trucks on display downtown, the quilts along the bike trail and the band playing in the street.

The grandstands were packed for bull riding competition. Golf, softball, and a bean bag tournament and several other events were also part of the Madness.

The celebration centers around Panther Distillery of Osakis and has a gangster and Prohibition theme.