Glenwood man turns himself in to authorities after multi-agency search

    Two-vehicle crash in Alexandria causes injuries

    By Al Edenloff Today at 1:14 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Alexandria firefighters work at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 in north Alexandria Friday. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press) 2 / 2

    A two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 in north Alexandria caused multiple injuries Friday afternoon.

    The two sports utility vehicles collided at about 12:30 p.m. near McDonald's Restaurant.

    The Alexandria Fire Department was called to the scene and helped with extrication.

    Personnel from two North Memorial ambulances treated victims while Alexandria police officers routed traffic through the area.

    More information will be printed when it becomes available.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
