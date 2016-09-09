Two-vehicle crash in Alexandria causes injuries

Alexandria firefighters work at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 in north Alexandria Friday. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 in north Alexandria caused multiple injuries Friday afternoon.

The two sports utility vehicles collided at about 12:30 p.m. near McDonald's Restaurant.

The Alexandria Fire Department was called to the scene and helped with extrication.

Personnel from two North Memorial ambulances treated victims while Alexandria police officers routed traffic through the area.

More information will be printed when it becomes available.