    Moorhead woman killed in Detroit Lakes crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:39 p.m.

    DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—An 83-year-old Moorhead woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Detroit Lakes Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8.

    Killed was Alys "Joan" Erickson, one of two passengers in a car driven by Shirley Mohr, 79, of Moorhead,  The car was broadsided by a vehicle driven by Marine Larsen, 42, Frazee, at the intersection of Highway 10 and North Shore Drive about 2:10 p.m., according to a report released by Sgt. Robert Strand of the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

    Strand said in his report that Mohr believed the intersection was controlled by a four-way stop when she attempted to cross Highway 10 into the path of Larsen's eastbound vehicle.

    After the crash, Erickson, Mohr and a third occupant in their vehicle, Joann Oelke, 81, of Moorhead, were taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where Erickson died of her injuries.

    Mohr and Oelke were believed to have injuries that were not life-threatening.

    The report said no charges are expected from the crash.

    Forum News Service
