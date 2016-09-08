Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Multi-agencies search for Glenwood suspect

    I-94 ramps in Alexandria are closed tonight

    By Al Edenloff Today at 7:41 p.m.

    Due to an unexpected issue that came up last night, the overnight closure of I-94 will happen tonight, Thursday.

    Crews will place the beams for the new bridge between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

    During these hours, traffic will be directed up and over the interstate ramps. Troopers will be on scene to help direct traffic.

    Next week, crews will spend the bulk of the week framing the bridge deck.

    Work completed this week

    • Slope paving

    Work scheduled for next week

    • Framing the bridge deck

    Traffic impacts next week

    • Hwy 29 lane shifts continue (all traffic shifted to the east)
    • Intermittent daytime lane closures on I-94
    • Overnight closures on I-94 set for tonight
    • Delays possible during peak traffic times

    More information: mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29/

    Explore related topics:Newshighway 29Interstate 94mndot
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement
    randomness