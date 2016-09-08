I-94 ramps in Alexandria are closed tonight

Due to an unexpected issue that came up last night, the overnight closure of I-94 will happen tonight, Thursday.

Crews will place the beams for the new bridge between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During these hours, traffic will be directed up and over the interstate ramps. Troopers will be on scene to help direct traffic.

Next week, crews will spend the bulk of the week framing the bridge deck.

Work completed this week

Slope paving

Work scheduled for next week

Framing the bridge deck

Traffic impacts next week

Hwy 29 lane shifts continue (all traffic shifted to the east)

Intermittent daytime lane closures on I-94

Overnight closures on I-94 set for tonight

Delays possible during peak traffic times

More information: mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29/