I-94 ramps in Alexandria are closed tonight
Due to an unexpected issue that came up last night, the overnight closure of I-94 will happen tonight, Thursday.
Crews will place the beams for the new bridge between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
During these hours, traffic will be directed up and over the interstate ramps. Troopers will be on scene to help direct traffic.
Next week, crews will spend the bulk of the week framing the bridge deck.
Work completed this week
- Slope paving
Work scheduled for next week
- Framing the bridge deck
Traffic impacts next week
- Hwy 29 lane shifts continue (all traffic shifted to the east)
- Intermittent daytime lane closures on I-94
- Overnight closures on I-94 set for tonight
- Delays possible during peak traffic times
More information: mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29/