Two level-three offenders moving to Alexandria

Two level-three sex offenders are moving to Alexandria later this month.

Chad Allen Larson, 35, is being released from a state correctional facility and will move to Alexandria on September 21, according to the Alexandria Police Department (APD).

He will be living on the 200 block of 6th Ave. East in Alexandria.

Larson has a history of sexual contact with female victims, ages 3 to 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. The contact included sexual touching, and he also has a history of possessing child pornography.

Larson was known to his victims. He is described as white, 5 feet, 9-inches tall, 260 pounds with red or auburn hair.

The APD was the investigating agency of his crimes.

Also, on September 21, Calvin Maurice Larkins Jr., 23, will be released from a state correctional facility to Alexandria.

He will live on the 500 block of 3rd Ave. in Alexandria.

This is the fourth time that Larkins has moved to Alexandria in the past four years while registered as a level-three predatory offender.

Larkins has a history of sexual contact with minor male and female victims, according to the department of corrections. His conduct has included indecent exposure and penetration.

Larkins was known to his victims. The Bemidji Police Department was the investigating agency.

A level-three offender is considered to be at the highest risk to re-offend, based on previous behavior, according to authorities.

Police release information about offenders pursuant to Minnesota Statute 244.052, which requires offenders to register changes of address with law enforcement.

Larson and Larkins are not wanted by the police at this time, and they have each served the sentences that were imposed on them.

The police notification is not intended to increase fear in the community. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in communities. It wasn't until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track the movement of these offenders after their initial release.

Since the Community Notification Act took effect in 1997, law enforcement now shares information about many of these offenders with the public.

Those who abuse the information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered offender could be charged with a crime, according to the police department. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.