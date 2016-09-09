Birthright event teaches all about car seats

In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week, Birthright is sponsoring an event open to everyone who has a car seat to ensure the correct car seat and proper installation.

The car seat event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Birthright building at 1114 Broadway in Alexandria.

No appointment is necessary. Attendees will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

If possible, bring the car seat, the child that uses it, the car it's used in, the auto manual and the car seat manual. If not available, the certified car seat technicians will do their best to answer all questions and concerns.