Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Prowler, comp hears someone outside his home, comp was in his garage and heard noise outside where he was working on a truck, comp did not see anyone, deputies searched the area and did not locate anything, Garfield.

Fraud, reporting charges on his card, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, comp’s boys, ages 8 and 11, won't go to school, Garfield.

Harassment, comp wants a call back about harassment, Alex.

911 hangup, caller stating he feels like his head is mentally about to explode, stated mentally he can't handle things, denied any help and hung up, located male driving, he agreed to a voluntary mental health eval, transported to ER, Alex.

Public assist, employee from Garfield school would like a squad in the area at 2:35 when school bus drops kids off as person one was there yesterday acting strange and approaching kids, Garfield.

Stolen vehicle, comp stating a friend stole his 1997 Ford Explorer, suspect has had permission to use the vehicle recently and is living with comp, vehicle was not signed stolen, Garfield.

Civil matter, comp and friend that she let stay at her house are fighting over items, advised comp that there is nothing criminal and is a civil matter, Kensington.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Public assist, comp has been unable to get a key back from an employee who quit and is looking for some help, person one said she would drop the keys at the APD.

Public assist, comp has concerns about her ex, answered questions regarding eviction, comp was given a card for Someplace Safe.

Hit and run, someone hit comp’s vehicle overnight, Maple St.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp called from bank, reported VA trying to take out another loan for a scam.

Suspicious activity, comp called to request extra patrol.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Burning complaint, smoke coming from grove area, no burning permits activated there, fire is in fire pit and being attended.

Theft, phone was taken out of car while at the Dollar Tree.

Telephone calls/harassment, suspect in person’s file keeps calling him and won't leave him alone, called suspect and advised to quit contacting the comp, spoke with comp about restraining order and blocking phone number.