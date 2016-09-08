DFL headquarters to open in Alexandria
The public is invited to the grand opening of the Douglas County DFL headquarters on Saturday, September 10, from 1 to 5 p.m.
District candidates, running for both the Minnesota State Senate and House of Representatives, will be available to visit about community questions and concerns.
Yard signs, campaign information, and general election material will be available, along with light refreshments.
The headquarters is located at 118 3rd Ave. East, Alexandria.
Al Edenloff
