Chase through golf course, yards ends with a crash

A 20-year-old Farwell man was arrested following a high-speed chase that began in Alexandria, cut across a golf course, went through yards and ended with a crash into a power pole Tuesday morning.

Colton Scott Armstrong was charged in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, which is a felony, along with two misdemeanors, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.

This isn't the first time Armstrong has been charged with trying to elude authorities. He was charged with fleeing a peace officer on foot in September 2014 and again in October 2015. Both charges, which were misdemeanors, were eventually dismissed after Armstrong pleaded guilty to other charges — theft of a motor vehicle in one case, and illegally possessing a firearm in the other.

The latest incident began about 8:45 a.m., when an Alexandria police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Birch Avenue and Glacier Avenue for a traffic violation.

The driver, later identified as Armstrong, failed to stop and sped away. He attempted to evade the police officer through that neighborhood and then traveled north on Geneva Road, according to authorities.

Armstrong drove through the grass at Nordic Trails Golf Course on two occasions and also went off road and drove through yards on County Road 120, according to police.

While on County Road 120, the officer attempted to position a squad car for a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver or using the squad car to impede Armstrong's car. While doing so, the officer lost control of the squad car and went off of the roadway and struck a tree.

The police officer wasn't injured but the squad car had to be towed.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Minnesota State Patrol were assisting with the chase.

They lost sight of Armstrong's vehicle for a short while after the squad car was disabled, but deputies and troopers spotted it again near County Road 42, going onto County Road 11. Armstrong continued at a high speed onto County Road 34, reportedly reaching speeds of 90 mph.

Deputies were able to use the PIT intervention technique near the area of County Road 5 and County Road 6 and disabled Armstrong's vehicle.

The vehicle left the road and struck a power pole. Armstrong was attended to by North Memorial Ambulance and transported to Douglas County Hospital.

He was later released and transported to Douglas County Jail.

Armstrong had an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from a domestic abuse charge out of Grant County.