Safety group offers networking event

"Regardless of your job description, the goal is to go home in one piece at the end of your day."

That is what GLASH is all about.

Greater Lakes Area Safety and Health (GLASH) has been developed to assist area safety and health professionals stay current on critical safety and health issues, and actively seeks to partner with any organization (private sector/public sector/nonprofit) in West Central Minnesota that desires assistance in improving safety and health performance issues.

GLASH conducts regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at Grand Arbor in Alexandria. A lunch meeting begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by a presentation from a safety professional at noon. Meetings are adjourned by 1 p.m.

Anyone interested in hearing more about GLASH is invited to attend a free annual networking event and vendor show on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

For more information and to RSVP, call GLASH President Chris Ebnet at (320) 762-6749 or (320) 760-0072 or email cebnet@alexandriaindustries.com or www.alexandriaindustries.com.

Scheduled vendors include Grainger, Border States, Safety Clean and Fastenal.

Some of the meeting topics at GLASH meetings include introduction to OSHA, combustible dust, propane safety, active shooter, safety grant writing, community services/ law enforcement, blood-borne pathogens, safety absolutes, drug identification and paraphernalia, human behavior and workplace safety.

GLASH's general membership includes, but is not limited to, firms in manufacturing, agriculture processing, repair, health care, retail, transportation, or serving goods. It also helps firms that service manufacturing such as insurance, emergency organizations or contract companies.

Annual membership for GLASH is $40 per year for one member or $120 per company. There is no limit on the number of attendees.

Lunch is also served at a small cost. GLASH is now accepting applications for new memberships.