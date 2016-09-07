Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Hit and run, Vehicle was hit while at Melby Outpost last night, collected miscellaneous car parts left at scene, took photos, minor crash report completed for comp, will follow up, Evansville.

Theft, theft of items from storage shed, theft happened within the last few weeks, several items taken, Brandon.

Drug-related activity, found some drugs in her daughter's room, Garfield.

Theft, reporting someone took her laptop and she believes she knows who did it, Evansville.

Public assist, would like to meet a deputy to get items out of her car that is in impound, comp removed items from vehicle pending forfeiture, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp would like to speak to someone about a male in the neighborhood that was talking to the kids when they got off the bus, spoke with comp about concerns with person one, Garfield.

Property damage crash, comp hit a mailbox near the intersection, se is in a black Equinox at the intersection and will show a deputy where the mailbox is, Miltona Carlos Rd/Co Rd 5, Miltona.

Public assist, judge allowing comp to get personal belongings out of home today only, assisted comp with getting personal belongings, nothing further, Kensington.

Theft, someone hacked son's account and wiped money out, fraud on eBay account tied to comp's debit card, Kensington.

Fight/disturbance, male party, female party, adult age female and two young boys fighting in parking lot, verbal argument between friends, not a domestic situation, Evansville.

Check welfare of person, check welfare of father and son at this address, drove by residence and noted five vehicles there, Osakis.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Fight/disturbance, guests fighting/arguing, guests were given rides to separate hotels.

Chase/pursuit of vehicle, one not stopping.

Hit and run, party at eye clinic reports her car has a dent in driver's side rear it after her appointment, she would like a phone call, Hawthorne St.

Violation of court order, comp stating court just got done and there is a continuance on a no contact order, the two on the order are at this house together now.

Suspicious person, comp stating there are lights on his ceiling flickering at him, spoke with comp, he did miss a dose of his medications, and sometimes seeing things is a result of that and it may take a bit for him to get back on track, his apartment looked secure and he was advised to call if he needed assistance with anything.

Public assist, comp would like a call back regarding custody of a dog, advised to contact courts for a petition and speak with her attorney further regarding this issue.

Property damage crash, daughter was involved in a crash last week (not reported) and he has some questions regarding body shops and insurance.

Theft, worker stating someone found a purse in the water and would like someone to pick it up, purse owner stating purse was stolen at Raapers.

Harassment, comp stated his probation officer grabbed him and took pictures of him, advised comp of a restraining order.

Crash with pedestrian, son was hit on his bicycle on Sept. 2, driver gave her phone number to the boy to give to his mother but mother has been unable to get a hold of the driver for questions/insurance.

Fight/disturbance, male party refusing to let comp back into his apartment so she can get her things.

Public assist, people loitering in the parking lot, owner wants them removed from the property.

Public peace, juvenile party, drinking party, park on Jefferson and RA will meet at east door, apartment playing magic tricks and being loud, no signs of alcohol or drinking.

Child custody matter, father won't return 4-year-old boy to his mother,spoke with mother and advised we would not be going to wake anyone up at this hour with no info that her son was in danger.

