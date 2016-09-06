Fire damages Bello Cucina in Morris

Morris police officers guarded the building and police tape blocked the front entrances to the Bello Cucina restaurant in Morris after an early morning fire damaged the building. (Sue Dieter | Sun Tribune)

MORRIS, Minn. - An early morning fire has damaged the Bello Cucina restaurant in Morris.

Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal reports that firefighters were called to a fire in the kitchen area of the main street building around 3 a.m. today.

Dybdal says firefighters were able to knock the blaze down quickly. However, he reports extensive fire damage to the back of the building.

Dybdal plans to meet with the state fire marshal later today to investigate the cause of the fire.

The Morris restaurant opened 10 years ago and is the flagship location for Bello Cucina owner Jason Mueller of Glenwood. Other locations are in Fergus Falls, St, Joseph, Spicer, Marshall and Alexandria, Minnesota.