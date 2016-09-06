Dayton tour hits four western Minnesota counties

ST. PAUL – Gov. Mark Dayton will continue the Dayton-Smith Administration’s “ 87 Counties in 86 Days ” statewide tour this week, visiting the western Minnesota counties of Clay, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, and Wadena.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, Dayton will greet students at Probstfield Elementary in Moorhead on the first day of school.

Later in the day, he will meet privately with White Earth Nation tribal leaders. He will also meet in the afternoon with Mahnomen County commissioners.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, Dayton will meet with Otter Tail County officials to discuss the county’s leadership on water quality issues.

In the afternoon, he will meet with Wadena Community and Technical College administrators and local business leaders to discuss workforce development.

“One of the best parts of my job as governor is meeting with Minnesotans where they live and work, discussing their hopes and dreams, and listening to their ideas and concerns," said Dayton. "I look forward to taking the good ideas of Minnesotans back to the Capitol as I travel the state."