    Fire damages house in Garfield

    By Al Edenloff on Sep 4, 2016 at 11:57 p.m.

    A late night fire gutted a house in Garfield Saturday.

    At 11:57 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was notified of the fire at 4438 County Road 40 in Garfield.

    When firefighters and deputies arrived, there were visible flames in the house. Deputies made contact with the resident, Cory Donald Ziesemer, 38.

    Ziesemer told deputies he was the only person present, but was unable to say how the fire started.

    The Red Cross provided Ziesemer with a hotel room for the night.

    The State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted because the fire was suspicious, according to the sheriff's office.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Garfield Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal.

    The Brandon Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance and Douglas County Sheriff's Posse assisted at the scene.

