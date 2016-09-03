Cardinal power!
The Alexandria Cardinal football team, cheerleaders and mascot gather for a meet and greet at Elden's Fresh Foods Saturday. The cheerleaders include (left to right) Brooklyn VonBank, Olivia Swiridow and Emersyn Harris. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)
The Alexandria Cardinals football team is fired up this season.
Fresh off a 51-39 road win over Monticello Magic on Friday, Cardinal players, coaches, cheerleaders and supporters held a "meet and greet" in front of Elden's Fresh Foods today, Satruday.
Players signed "Touchdown Towels," posed for photos and gave away free samples of TruMoo milk.
The Cards' home opener is this coming Friday against Moorhead.
For details about the Cards' hot start, click here.
Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.
(320) 763-1236