    Pickup hits, kills person walking north of Detroit Lakes

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:29 p.m.
    DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—A pedestrian was walking along Highway 59 north of Detroit Lakes Thursday evening, Sept. 1, when the person was struck and killed by a pickup.

    The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. at U.S. Highway 59 and Brolin Beach Road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
    The State Patrol said the pickup was northbound on the highway when it struck a pedestrian who was walking north on the shoulder of the highway.
    Neither the driver of the pickup, identified by the State Patrol as Andrew J. Eidenschink, 38, of Detroit Lakes, nor a passenger in the pickup, Nathan P. Eidenschink, 15, also of Detroit Lakes, were injured.

