    I-94 to close overnight in Alexandria on September 7

    By Al Edenloff Today at 4:43 p.m.

     Motorists on Interstate 94 in Alexandria will encounter an overnight closure Wednesday, Sept. 7, weather permitting.

    Crews constructing the new Highway 29 bridge over I-94 will place beams over the traffic lanes between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

    Traffic will be diverted onto the Highway 29 exit ramps and immediately back onto the entrance ramps to I-94.

    The Minnesota State Patrol will assist with traffic control. Motorists may experience delays.

    More information about the work is available on the project website: www.mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29.

    For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
