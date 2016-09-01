I-94 to close overnight in Alexandria on September 7

Motorists on Interstate 94 in Alexandria will encounter an overnight closure Wednesday, Sept. 7, weather permitting.

Crews constructing the new Highway 29 bridge over I-94 will place beams over the traffic lanes between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Traffic will be diverted onto the Highway 29 exit ramps and immediately back onto the entrance ramps to I-94.

The Minnesota State Patrol will assist with traffic control. Motorists may experience delays.

More information about the work is available on the project website: www.mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.