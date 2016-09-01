Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, August 31

Suspicious vehicle, older dark red or dark blue Mustang now parked on second driveway to the south, comp is in blue Silverado, party was parked in his driveway, he said he came straight home from his job at a company in town, Osakis.

Shooting complaint, hears gunshots southwest of her location, left message with comp, unable to locate any source of shooting, Alex.

Death investigation, assessor came upon a homeowner that is deceased in his yard, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, stop sign has been spray painted in the last hour, Alex.

Theft, comp stating someone (he thinks he knows who) broke into a vehicle Saturday and stole three guns, a trail cam and an iPhone, Alex.

Civil matter, ex possibly stole his vehicle and may have given it to someone else, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp stating someone left a new purple bike and a backpack full of items against their garage, Alex.

Public assist, providing lights for people walking an animal home, Parkers Prairie.

Suspicious activity, wife has a home health worker there and at 6 a.m. a male walked into the house, he left right away and nothing was missing but wanted it noted, comp believes it may have been a neighbor, suspect appeared to be intoxicated and when he realized it was the wrong house, he left, Holmes City.

Stolen vehicle, comp reporting a beige Trailblazer stolen from their home or business, Alex.

Suspicious activity, believes Alex Irrigation might have been discharging their pumps into the lake, spoke to person one who was pumping water from the lake for a hydro seeding job on Lake Reno, person one is current on invasive species training and can take up to 10,000 gallons per day without a special permit, Alex Irrigation was doing everything within the law, Lake Reno.

Juvenile trouble, third party information from Pope County dispatch, 8 to 10-year-old male hitchhiking, unable to locate, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Public assist, assisting the city on a clean up project.

Traveler’s aid, $20 in gas.

Child protection issue, received a report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, comp found a black bag with some items on their front steps this morning, black and green bag with a bluetooth speaker and winter hat.

Check welfare of person, brother-in-law has mental issues and has made suicidal comments, comp is there now and would like a phone call.

Theft, employee theft.

Check welfare of person, mother concerned for her son who is believes is off his meds and very depressed, spoke to him approximately 15 minutes ago.

Property damage crash, in front of DJ's Tap House/Dollar Tree.

Suicide threat, comp and husband have been having issues, husband sent friend picture of pistol in his lap, located subject and transported to DCH.

Suspicious activity, across from New Vision Center, can hear yelling between male/female, intoxicated male in floor unit off of Elm street, nobody with him, he's just loud.

Public assist, comp has questions on his rights.

Suspicious activity, comp had someone knock on backdoor 45 mins ago, now someone knocked on window.

Suspicious vehicle, stopped to use the bathroom.

Suspicious activity, young girl with pink on and riding a pink bike, waiting for a friend.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.