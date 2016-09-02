Pasture Walk set for Sept. 7

The event is hosted by Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship (DGA), along with the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Natural Resources Conservation Services and Organic Valley.

This event, which is open to the public, will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nate and Angie Walter Farm, located at 11034 110th Street in Villard.

The Walters milk 100 cows that are rotationally grazed and are Master Dairy Graziers with Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship.

The topics to be covered include crop rotations with grazing strips and winter rye for spring grazing, with demonstrations on using the pasture plate meter, yardstick measuring and doing calculations on post and pre grazing paddocks.

Anyone interested in learning more about managed grazing or Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship is welcome. This event is free. Lunch will be provided.

Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship is an accredited formal apprenticeship, established by and for farmers, to train a new generation in the dairy grazing business and to give retiring farmers options for passing on the farm. Bonnie Haugen, the DGA Minnesota Education Coordinator, will be available to answer questions.

RSVPs are requested to help with food planning but are not required. To RSVP, or if you have any questions, contact Bonnie Haugen at bonnie@dga-national.org or call (507) 421-7170.