Farmers frustrated with Dayton communications

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson, with Gov. Mark Dayton beside him, says on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, farmers have been included in making decisions related to argiculture. Some farmers and farm groups disagree. (Forum News Service photo by Don Davis)

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton asks on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, for all Minnesotans to sign a pledge to protect the state's water. He made the request next to a fish pond at the Minnesota State Fair. (Forum News Service photo by Don Davis)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn.—First it was an effort to keep agriculture runoff out of the state's waters by the use of plant buffers, then last week it was a restriction on the use of some pesticides.

Many of Minnesota's farmers and farm organizations are not happy with Gov. Mark Dayton, who began both efforts without what farmers say was adequate consultation. Many say they agree with Dayton's desire to clean up pollution and protect bees, but disagree with how he approaches agriculture-related issues.

"I thought we did involve the farmer," Dayton said at the Minnesota State Fair Tuesday when asked about farmers' complaints.

Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson, a Dayton appointee, said that a 15-member board will advise the administration on how to implement a governor's executive order aimed at reducing the use of pesticides that could hurt bees and other animals that pollinate crops.

The pesticide executive order produced strong reactions from some in farm country, especially House Republicans who Democrat Dayton said get upset with many things he does.

"Once again, instead of collaborating and partnering with farmers and agriculture stakeholders, Gov. Dayton has plowed ahead with his own plan and blindsided everyone in the ag community," said state House Agriculture Finance Chairman Rod Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake, usually one of the least partisan lawmakers. "While we all share a common concern for the health of our pollinators, it is extremely troublesome that when it comes to issues of agriculture, the governor continues to shut farmers out of the process and not engage stakeholders on critical agriculture issues."

An official of the Democratic-leaning Minnesota Farmers' Union was not as harsh, but said his organization also would like more say before farm-related orders are issued.

"We appreciate it when we can be at the table instead of being on the table," said Thom Petersen, Farmers' Union government relations director.

The pesticide controversy piled on top of the buffer issue for farmers, Petersen said. "I think he needs to continue to build a bridge. I think there is a little bit of fatigue out there with the buffer piece."

Petersen watched Tuesday as Dayton asked Minnesotans to pledge to work toward better water quality, including adding buffers between crops and water.

"There is a lot of confusion still, and a lot of things to be worked out," Petersen said about the buffer issue that has been debated for two years.

On the pesticide order, Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, disagreed with Dayton's "unilateral" executive order.

"This plan will add layers of bureaucracy to farming, an industry essential to the health of our state's economy," she said.

The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association issued a statement saying Dayton mishandled the pesticide order.

"We are troubled the governor has politicized this issue and didn't consult with affected producers," association President Theresia Gillie said.

Dayton said Republicans are trying to turn the water quality and pesticide issues into "us vs. them."

He said farm groups will have a seat on the pesticide task force.

A Republican lawmaker, Rep. Paul Torkelson of Hanska, was chief legislative negotiator behind the buffer law that passed in 2015 and was revised this year.