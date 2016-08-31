Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Aug. 30

Suicide threats, comp kicked his girlfriend out recently, he would like assistance is removing her from the residence, girlfriend's sister located her there after trying to find her to check on her, person one transported to ER for mental health eval, explained the HRO process to person two and gave him Someplace Safe info, Miltona.

Suspicious activity, his grandma stays with him and he was out of town this weekend, on Aug. 28 at 7:30 a.m. she heard something in the house, she noticed a shirt, belt and a wallet on the counter and heard someone in the bathroom, she assumed it was him that had just gotten home, she went to check after a bit and the items were gone and a window was open with the screen off, Garfield.

Trespassing complaint, comp would like to speak to someone about trucks that have been tearing up his yard (not at the moment), comp is concerned about an ongoing trespassing issue where trucks are tearing up the field road and nearby farm fields, Alex.

Harassment, daughter is being harassed by someone at school, would like advice on what she can do, Alex.

Gas leak, caller notified CenterPoint, they are enroute, Alex.

Fight/disturbance, caller stating there are three to four people fighting, completed tow sheet, person six arrested for DWI refusal and careless driving, Garfield.

Public assist, requesting extra patrol around house, son was kicked out of home and feels unsafe, will advise patrol group of situation and extra patrol request, told comp to call with any concerns, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, suspicious vehicle parked near property, Vehicle has a flat tire, owner will remove as soon as possible, Evansville.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Traveler’s aid, given at room at Super 8.

Public assist, stating they are doing a fire drill, when alarm company calls, write down time and he will call back.

Check welfare of person, stating a female was in store, appears to be out of it, trouble standing and staying awake, slurring her words, is now sitting in her car, followed from Dakota St to 17th Ave, did not observe any poor driving conduct.

Drug-related activity, building smells of marijuana, would like an officer to check it out, no one answered the door, advised to call if they smell it again.

Public assist, comp did an eviction at an apartment, would like an officer present as they remove belongings, some furniture left behind, all in very poor shape, nothing further.

Harassment, comp reporting harassment involving her son, will follow up with suspect, comp has been advised to block this party on all social media accounts and to contact Someplace Safe if they need further assistance.

Chase/pursuit of vehicle, one running.

Suicide threat, female on the phone stating she wants to take her life and needs help, transported to hospital for eval.

Drunk, native american male passed out on bench outside of station, wanted removed from property, transported to rest area where they could wait for ride.

Suspicious vehicle, white van parked in grassy lot next to business, party has been staying/sleeping there for several days, spoke to management, will call tomorrow if any other issues arise.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Fight/disturbance, male/female arguing in the park.

Fight/disturbance, reporting verbal argument in the parking lot of Walmart, verbal argument between two people that did not know each other.

