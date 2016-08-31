Group to pay $2,000 fine for illegal fireworks

WILLMAR, Minn. —A Willmar racing group will pay at least $2,000 for conducting an illegal fireworks display last summer in Willmar that left a volunteer firefighter severely injured.

Kandi Racing Association president Jason McCoy appeared on behalf of the group at Tuesday's hearing in Kandiyohi County District Court, and asserted a guilty plea to one gross misdemeanor charge: conducting a fireworks display without a certified operator.

The association was sentenced Tuesday to pay the $2,000 fine within six months. An additional $1,000 fine was stayed, which means it can be dismissed on successful completion of two years of unsupervised probation.

New London firefighter Travis Roediger was injured at the June 10, 2015, fireworks show at the KRA Speedway in Willmar after he bent down to light a fuse and the box shifted, blasting a second rocket straight into his chest, according to the criminal complaint on the charges.