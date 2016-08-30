Law enforcement blotter: Monday, August 29

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor crash, 3rd Ave W, Alex.

Civil matter, borrowed some tires to someone, would like advice on getting them back as they won't return them, advised comp this issue would need to be handled in civil court, Osakis.

Public assist, comp reporting an abandoned bike near mile marker 133 on the data trail just west of the city of Osakis, blue colored bike and has been there for a few weeks now, Osakis.

Vulnerable adult, comp reports his wife is taking advantage of him, Alex.

Check welfare of person, party believed to be at a city address, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, party was stopped looking for a place to leave vehicle so he could hop in with a friend and drive around, told him parking it on the road was a bad idea and advised he look for an approach or gas station, Alex.

Child custody matter, child is supposed to be returned to mother by 8 p.m., provided civil court info to the comp, attempted to call male party and call went straight to voicemail, civil issue, Alex.

Drunk, requesting assistance with intoxicated female at the deck bar, female transported to ER for medical eval due to intoxication level, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Aug. 29

Public assist, gas drive off.

Property damage crash, on I-94 exit, will exchange info.

Fight/disturbance, five people, two were fighting, unable to locate.

Fraud, social security number was used by an unknown party to obtain an account at Verizon.

Theft.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, party had questions about where he could ride his UTV.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Public assist, comp would like officer to call her back in reference to her brother.

Public assist, requests assistance in returning property to an individual.

Check welfare of person, comp got a call from her son an hour ago, he stated he had been fighting with people and was laying on the ground at the Eye Institute, she would like him checked on, person given ride to family members residence at the towers.

Public assist, requesting extra patrols in area as they are experiencing young people hanging around the parking lot both in the evening and early morning hours.

Theft, mom is selling comp's belongings without her permission.

Check welfare of person, mental health nurse is concerned about the welfare of person one who lost his job today and is depressed, all was okay, would be staying with friend who will call if anything changes.

Drug-related activity, reporting driver of white car has pot pipe in his lap, parked in front of the store, male driver with no shirt on, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Public assist, comp states his soon-to-be ex wife is selling his personal items on the internet.

Suspicious activity, green Honda Civic parked partially in the road on 6th with a door open and nobody around.

