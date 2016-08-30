Meet the new Pet of the Week: Lacey (w/video)

Lacey is available for adoption through the Lakes Area Humane Society.

The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pet of the Week” – Lacey.

Lacey is a 1 to 2 year old female lab mix.

According to the LAHS, Lacey has "a happy, fun, playful personality, the desire to be by your side, a willingness to go on any adventure and a strong need to please and make everyone around her happy."

If you are interested in adopting Lacey, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria