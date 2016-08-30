Minnesota teenager dies after being dragged by vehicle

MONTROSE, Minn. -- An 18-year-old Montrose man has died after being dragged by a vehicle after having an argument with the passenger over the weekend.

Justin Harvey died at the Hennepin County Medical Center from his injuries.

Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty said they received a report of an unconscious male lying in the roadway in the 500 block of 1st Street North in Montrose at 2:28 a.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation indicated Harvey approached a pickup truck parked on the roadway and became involved in a confrontation with a passenger. The vehicle accelerated during the confrontation dragging Harvey a short distance, the sheriff said.

Two adults were arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail on criminal vehicular operations and simple robbery charges, the sheriff said.