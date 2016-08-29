Motorcycle run to raise awareness of mental illness

A first-ever "Dragonfly Run" for motorcycles and vehicles will take place in Alexandria on Thursday, Sept. 1 in memory of Jill Ellingson of Alexandria who died one year ago.

Proceeds from the ride will go to The Dragonfly Foundation, a non-profit corporation dedicated to educating, serving and supporting those touched by mental illness. Its purpose is to support and conduct nonpartisan research, education, and informational activities to increase public awareness of anxiety, depression and suicide, and the prevention of suicide.

Registration will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Apols Harley Davidson in Alexandria. The cost is $35 per bike and rider or car and driver. Cost for passengers is $10. An event T-shirt is included in the cost.

The ride will begin at 5:30 p.m. A candle lighting ceremony will take place at Big Ole Central Park at dusk.