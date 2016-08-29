Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Motorcycle run to raise awareness of mental illness

    By Al Edenloff Today at 4:07 p.m.

    A first-ever "Dragonfly Run" for motorcycles and vehicles will take place in Alexandria on Thursday, Sept. 1 in memory of Jill Ellingson of Alexandria who died one year ago.

    Proceeds from the ride will go to The Dragonfly Foundation, a non-profit corporation dedicated to educating, serving and supporting those touched by mental illness. Its purpose is to support and conduct nonpartisan research, education, and informational activities to increase public awareness of anxiety, depression and suicide, and the prevention of suicide.

    Registration will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Apols Harley Davidson in Alexandria. The cost is $35 per bike and rider or car and driver. Cost for passengers is $10. An event T-shirt is included in the cost.

    The ride will begin at 5:30 p.m. A candle lighting ceremony will take place at Big Ole Central Park at dusk.

    Explore related topics:Newsmental illnessSuicide
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement
    randomness