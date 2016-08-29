Suspicious vehicle, anonymous complaint of a Gold LeSabre with a white sticker in back window, has been driving up and down Ida St E and W and Sanstead St, comp saying there are two males in vehicle and thinks it's strange, person two was playing Pokemon Go and person one was the driver, Alex.

Threat, gas drive off, person one said he forgot his wallet., has been called a few times and has said that someone would be in with the money before 5 p.m., now he won't answer the phone, made contact with person one, stated he forgot all about it and will be on his way home from Detroit Lakes and will make sure to pay for it tonight, Brandon.

Criminal damage to property, mailbox was damaged overnight, Alex.

Harassment, reports being harassed.

Attempted fraud/scam, someone called stating that they needed to fix her computer and to turn it on for them, comp hung up on caller, Alex.

Suspicious person, comp would like to speak with a deputy regarding a male that put a very strange note in her mailbox, Ashby.

Criminal damage to property, blue house number sign was knocked over, Garfield.

Suicide threats, his 21-year-old son is addicted to Adderall and is threatening suicide, no access to any weapons, subject transported to ER and later to a mental health facility, Miltona.

Hit and run, caller stating vehicle hit her by the Y and won't stop, 2nd degree DWI and leaving the scene, Alex.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Child custody matter, comp stating his ex has their kids at location, is not supposed to be drinking and she is, comp stated he has full custody and his ex just has them for the weekend, kids are 11 and 15, spoke with comp who wanted officer to conduct welfare check on his children, stopped at residence everything appeared fine and children not in any danger, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, owner of business doing maintenance on shop, everything fine, Evansville.

Property damage crash, caller reports he rolled his 2000 Ford Ranger while on the way to work, reporting he is unhurt and will arrange for his own tow, Evansville.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding customer that did not pay for camping spot, Miltona.

Property damage crash, comp backed into vehicle, Alex.

Property damage crash, Grant County deputy was stopped by farmer reporting a car went into the ditch overnight and there are cars parts present, observed markings in ditch, no items left on scene, no public/private property damaged, Brandon.

Telephone calls/harassment, receiving prank calls on home phone, Evansville.

Public assist, step son is refusing to leave, person two left at his own discretion, advised comp to start eviction process and how to obtain restraining order, Alex.

Suspicious activity, someone knocked on his door but when they went to answer no one was there, would like area checked out, checked area and spoke to neighbors, unable to locate, Alex.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Suspicious activity, comp stated there was a vehicle by her place and when she came out of her driveway it sped up, comp requesting to speak with a deputy, party left lobby because she was tired, Alex.

Suspicious activity, report of male laying on the center island in the middle of the road, male party was intoxicated and stated was leaving Holiday Inn and going to walk home, about 10 minutes into walk he decided it was too far and laid down, called a friend to come pick him up, friend arrived and person one left with him, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp is taxi driver, he gave ride to two males and one female, they were fighting amongst each other in the cab, when he dropped them off they got in a gray GMC truck and proceeded to follow the taxi, driver was able to ditch them on the way back to Hwy 114, spoke with comp who was very vague and uncertain if individuals he dropped off were following him, wanted us aware of odd behavior, stopped at residence everything appeared to be normal, all quiet and did not observe anyone inside or outside of home, Garfield.

Suspicious person, comp stating there is a man in the area walking around asking people to call him a taxi, male walking towards Alex, located person one walking on County Road 8, gave a ride to his motel in Alex, Alex.

Violation of court order, comp wants to report her ex violating the order, Alex.

Check welfare of person, came accross a male who had rolled his four-wheeler, he declined help and would not give his name, comp wanted him checked on, comp had left the scene five minutes prior to calling, patrolled area, Carlos.

Theft, theft issue and a suspect that won't ID himself, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, suspicious vehicle in parking lot with tail lights smashed out, vehicle belongs to one of their renters of the storage units, parked out of the way and directly across from units they have rented, comp stated vehicle is fine and doesn't need to be towed, Alex.

Child custody matter, comp has questions about child custody, comp stated person two's child is with grandma and was told she should have the child, spoke with both parties and explained this was a civil matter, the child will be staying with the grandmother, Alex.

Public assist, comp stated he needs assistance with retrieving some items he and his groomsmen left at location, comp stated the homeowner is being difficult and won't give them their suits back, spoke with person one and two who stated they packed up all the things this afternoon and gave it to comp’s cousin, person one did find another shirt and gave it to officer, met up with comp, gave him property and advised of findings, Parkers Prairie.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Aug. 26

Suspicious activity, a few minutes ago the comp saw someone standing out by her vehicle, she confronted him and he mouthed off back to her, he has now left, she‘s not sure where he went but thinks he is hanging out at A-8, unable to locate.

Suspicious person, out with one walking.

Suspicious vehicle, playing Pokemon.

Suspicious person, male party on skateboard walking around Viking City mobile park, person was in the area, came off of the data trail, person stated he was out for a ride on his skateboard and just came into the area.

Public assist, comp lost dog, received call from someone about it, tried calling back and party says they don’t know what she is talking about.

Property damage crash, two vehicles on South Broadway.

Suspicious activity, got a call regarding a white dirt bike that was riding on the trails behind the school and headed towards the high school, would like them spoken to about not riding on school property, unable to locate.

Public assist, would like extra patrol in the evenings in the alley, someone has been hanging out on the south side of the building because there is an increasing amount of broken glass bottles there lately.

Check welfare of person, didn't show up for work today and appeared disoriented yesterday, he is a very bad diabetic and can get violent, male party is fine, waiting for package to arrive before he goes to work.

Crash with pedestrian, white Toyota hit pedestrians left knee, no ambulance is needed, 50th Ave W.

Drug-related activity, stated the lady that works at the location gave him some drug paraphernalia that she found, female said items were found at her residence where her daughter and boyfriend live, wanted to dispose of them but did not want to give any further information.

Hit and run, comp was hit by a carrier truck at location and truck continued on 29 N and didn't stop, comp is now at home, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, 50th Ave W.

Fraud, someone called saying that there was something wrong with their computer and they let them have access to it.

Burglary, someone trying to break in his back door, black truck in driveway that they came in, male arrested for possession of controlled substance.

Mentally ill person, party having suicidal thoughts and wants to go to ER.

Drug-related activity, found a wallet and looked to find owner and found drugs inside, items will be placed into evidence.

Public assist, Salvation Army requesting an escort while they try to help a man at this trailer, living conditions are reported to be very poor, assisted person with getting belongings out of home.

Property damage crash, comp was hit by another vehicle in the Holiday lot, he was encouraged to just exchange information by the other driver, comp stated the driver smelled of alcohol, N Nokomis NE.

Suspicious activity, comp was asked by owner of house to keep an eye on it, comp reporting there are people at the neighbor's residence, he is in jail and the renter upstairs is at work, there should be nobody there, owner asked her to call if anyone came to the residence while he was in jail, they were there last night partying, person two told to leave property and advised of trespassing.

Suspicious vehicle, party stated he was checking Frito Lay dumpster for discarded chips.

Drug-related activity, stated person one was in a white Pontiac Montana smoking drugs and they took off from location, unknown direction of travel.

Harassment, silver SUV was following them and pulled into the parking lot at Thrifty White, males inside the SUV were calling them bitches and hoes, males were not known to the caller.

Suspicious activity, silver station wagon, two parties drinking in parking lot and just got into vehicle, neither party intoxicated, waiting for friend to let them inside.

Suspicious activity, car alarm was going off on gray Buick, caller went out to check on it and a guy outside said he saw someone running to the north, no description, unable to locate, will continue to patrol area throughout the night.

Suspicious activity, group of five or six at location, Hispanic male came up to car and starting taunting comp.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Assault, comp is taxi driver and a rider got assaulted by another party, comp stated the suspect is in his other taxi cab and would like officers to stop it, person two was cited for 5th degree assault.

Fight/disturbance, caller was asked by bouncer to call for police assistance in dispersing an aggressive crowd at Bug-a-Boo. bachelor party group is trying to start stuff up, people that were causing an issue left in a cab upon arrival.

Drug-related activity, ongoing issue with vehicles in and out of home at all hours.

Suspicious activity, reporting her son called stated someone is outside his home, son was intoxicated and had someone knocking on the door, nothing further.

Fight/disturbance, report of two cars racing through parking lots hitting each other.

Property damage crash, minor crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Harassment, harassment by her ex-husband, just wanting to document that ex is driving by the residence on 7th, comp is aware it is a public road.

Property damage crash, minor crash, 15th Ave W.

Property damage crash, minor crash, 2nd Ave E/Broadway St.

Drug-related activity, a lot of traffic in and out of residence.

Property damage crash, comp backed into vehicle across the street, very minor, Trinity St NW.

Fight/disturbance, two female residents got into argument, one hit the other, spoke with caretaker, charges not appropriate, she will handle the situation.

Public assist, comp 16-year-old daughters are across the resort in yellow kayaks, too far from shore.

Suspicious activity, comp works at New Visions and reports the individuals across the street are drinking and yelling profanity, now one of them has urinated outside the residence, everything quiet when upon arrival and no one was outside.

Criminal damage to property, kids that threw a rock and did damage to his car.

Suspicious activity, stated they saw person one get out of a white Montana van, not person one driving.

Harassment, being harassed by person one, comp and person one told to keep their distance and try to be civil to one another when outside, also advised of disorderly conduct.

Fire, trashcan by the gazebo at Kenwood and trail smoldering, person took out of wooden holder but had nothing to put it out, embers put out with fire extinguisher.

Hit and run, party in lobby to report hit and run, Broadway St.

Public assist, meet comp in south parking lot, they've found some items from vehicle break ins this past week, fishing pole and toolbox recovered near the building, property returned to rightful owners and photographed.

Check welfare of person, comp dropped of person around 2:30 and her husband keeps calling him saying she's not at home, she’s at home sleeping.

Drunk driver complaint, white GMC party left Eagles intoxicated, 4th degree DWI.

Suspicious person, party was using outlet to charge his phone, had him move on since he didn't have permission.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Public assist, gas drive off.

Fight/disturbance, comp stating he wants his roommate to leave, he is drinking and tore some items up, party left prior to arrival, located him and explained that he is not welcome back there.

Order for protection violation, in lobby to report violation.

Suicide threats, comp stating her homeless friend is texting her pics of a knife and that he his cutting his wrists, he is at McDonalds using the wifi, transported to DCH for evaluation.

Suspicious activity, unknown packages on comp's doorstep, appeared to be packed peanuts, item taken for destroying.

Juvenile trouble, son is upset and father would like an officer to come and speak with him.

Fight/disturbance, comp stated five or six people harassing people in parking lot by location and trying to fight, spoke to person one, two and three, they stated they all have been drinking but haven't been harassing anyone.

Public assist, comp would like officer assistance to her vehicle, comp stated a male is in parking lot in a red car and it seems suspicious, it’s dark out, party was using unsecured wifi, advised employee to password protect the system, party had a suspended learner’s permit, advised him to walk home and take care of his license.

Burning complaint, unattended fire burning next door.

Fight/disturbance, ten to 12 people fighting, heard a male screaming.

