Douglas County under flash flood warning until 9:30 a.m.

After heavy rain early this morning, a flash flood warning has been issued in southern Douglas County by the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to the NWS, rainfall rates of 3 inches per hour were observed in Alexandria, with 2 to 4 inches of rain falling in 90 minutes. The rain ended about 7 a.m. Monday.

Traffic near Broadway and Ninth Ave was monitored this morning, as parts of the roadway were flooded.

Additionally, the parking lot of Cornerstone Church on Seventh Avenue gathered a significant amount of water, with some cars partially submerged.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue into Monday afternoon.