    Still time to attend Vikingland Builder's Association Home Tour this weekend

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 2:32 p.m.
    The Vikingland Builder's Association Home Tour features five local homes this year.

    The Vikingland Builders Association's (VBA) 25th annual Home Tour is taking place this weekend. 

    The two-day event is being held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Aug. 27, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.  

    The show features five local homes, highlighting the latest in building layouts, design concepts and interior design.

    Tickets may still be purchased for for $3 each. For more information and a map of the homes, visit http://www.vikinglandbuilders.com/thetour.cfm. 

    VBA is a nonprofit professional trade organization committed to providing quality affordable housing for all citizens. For more information visit www.vikinglandbuilders.com.

