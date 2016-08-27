The Vikingland Builder's Association Home Tour features five local homes this year.

The Vikingland Builders Association's (VBA) 25th annual Home Tour is taking place this weekend.

The two-day event is being held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Aug. 27, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

The show features five local homes, highlighting the latest in building layouts, design concepts and interior design.

Tickets may still be purchased for for $3 each. For more information and a map of the homes, visit http://www.vikinglandbuilders.com/thetour.cfm.

VBA is a nonprofit professional trade organization committed to providing quality affordable housing for all citizens. For more information visit www.vikinglandbuilders.com.