    UPDATE: Le Homme Dieu drowning victim identified

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 2:36 p.m.
    Search and rescue efforts for 29-year-old Brandon Darryl Randt ended at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, when Randt's body was located in 24 feet of water in Lake Le Homme Dieu. 

    A witness called 911 at 9:14 a.m., reporting a man overboard near the Rotary Beach boat access. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, that witness says Randt was water-testing a new boat, and seemed to be returning to shore when the witness lost sight of the boat due to the sun. When the witness located the watercraft again, Randt was in the water and the boat was circling. 

    Randt was not wearing a personal flotation device and was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. 

    Responding agencies included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Pope County Sheriff's Office, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Garfield Fire and Rescue, Brandon Fire and Rescue, Carlos Fire and Rescue, Alexandria Fire and Rescue, North Aircare, the Ottertail Dive Team and North Ambulance.

