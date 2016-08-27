Search
    Search and rescue effort underway on Lake Le Homme Dieu

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 11:06 a.m.
    Officials direct the search and rescue teams on Lake Le Homme Dieu. 1 / 2
    Officials regroup to determine their next course of action after nearly two hours of searching. 2 / 2

    Search and rescue officials are searching Lake Le Homme Dieu in Alexandria for a missing boater or swimmer.

    About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officials were called to Rotary Beach. The search is ongoing but due to the windy conditions, officials say it could take some time.

    Responding agencies include the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Pope County Sheriff's Office, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Garfield Fire and Rescue, Brandon Fire and Rescue, Carlos Fire and Rescue, Alexandria Fire and Rescue, North Aircare, the Ottertail Dive Team and North Ambulance.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
