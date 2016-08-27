5-year-old Henning girl injured in farm accident

HENNING, Minn.—A 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a terrible accident on the family farm.

Savhannah Springer, of Henning, is currently at the Hennepin County Medical Center and doctors say if she was an adult, she would have died.

"She loves to farm. That's why she was there. She's so smart, she knew what was happening next and she was trying to help," said Brittany Springer, Savhannah's mother.

Savhannah was pinched between the hitch of a haybine and the hitch of the tractor on Monday, causing severe abdominal injuries.

"It's hard. It's really hard to see her like that. It's not the Savhannah that we know," said Stephen Springer, her father.

Savhannah was flown to Minneapolis. As of Wednesday, Savhannah was in and out of consciousness.

"You could see her face was starting to get more white," Brittany Springer said. "Then there was a point when I got in the van, and he was putting the kids in the van that she stopped answering me. Then there was another point when her eyes closed. And it was scary, but ... I had some supernatural sense of peace where I knew she wasn't going to die."

Doctors expect a full recovery and Savhannah's parents expect an excited return to the family farm. Her parents said she should recover significantly in the next two weeks.

"When you're a farmer, you don't just quit. You can't. It's in your blood, it's what you do and what you love," Springer said.

