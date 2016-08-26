Search
    'Good progress' reported on Highway 29 bridge in south Alexandria

    By Al Edenloff Today at 9:38 a.m.

    Crews are continuing to make good progress on the west half of the Highway 29 bridge over Interstate 94 in Alexandria, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

    Next week, they will again focus on the bridge, including pouring the pier cap in the center median and slope paving below the bridge, MnDOT said. Also, work will pause at noon Friday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday. Crews will return Tuesday, Sept. 6.

    Work completed this week:

    --Complete pile driving for the new bridge.

    --Pour the bridge abutment on the north side.

    --Pour the center median crash wall.

    --Rip rap work in the pond area.

    Work planned for next week:

    --Continue pouring the center median pier columns and pier cap.

    --Slope paving.

    Traffic impacts next week:

    --Highway 29 lane shifts continue (all traffic shifted to the east).

    --Intermittent lane closures on I-94 (I-94 will remain open to traffic).

    --Expect delays during peak traffic times.

    For more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29/

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
