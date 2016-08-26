Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, August 25

Public assist, comp wants an escort from his room to the Rainbow Rider in the parking lot at 7:15 p.m., he sees person one in the area and is concerned for his safety since person one's mother was served a restraining order yesterday, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has been parked in approach since last night, was occupied last night but not today, stated their driveway is getting repaved and has permission from property owner to park there, stated it may be there for two days, Alex.

Public assist, giving ride to pick up items per a court order, Alex.

Fraud, comp gave out credit card number and it has already been used, she has contacted her card company and has had her card number changed, Brandon.

911 hangup, three call backs and someone picks up but will not talk and then hangs up again, located at this address on the east side of the horseshoe driveway, party at APD to report driving comp from this a.m., vehicle was said to be leaving at 4:30 p.m., but did not, nothing further, Alex.

Public assist, comp has questions and information to pass on regarding a restraining order she has, Alex.

Public assist, owner would like officer assistance in getting a party evicted, comp has writ papers, owner had not posted writ however tenant was moving out anyway, Alex.

Littering complaint, comp states there is a big old milk container that someone dumped on Cemetery Road, comp stated he doesn't know what is inside of it and it might be suspicious, old farmers milk can, opened it up and it had what appeared to be rotten seeds inside, info passed on to township, Osakis.

Drug-related activity, male was in in the bathroom at Scoop and Grind for an hour and he he left in a black Escalade, they found a needle in the bathroom after he left, Brandon.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Aug. 25

Suspicious person, out with two males, parties watching for suspect in recent vehicle break ins.

Fight/disturbance, comp reporting an intruder in the facility and is locked in the supply room.

Suspicious vehicle, employee arriving for work.

Suspicious activity, Ford truck with blue lights and a car circling block around Apol’s.

Suspicious person, comp was in the store at location on Friday, Aug. 19 and a male with a foreign accent came up to her and made comments that weren't appropriate, just wanted it on file.

Attempted fraud/scam, people keep calling him and saying he is his grandson and needs bail money, comp is not out any money, said he just wanted to report it.

Runaway, 13-year-old daughter ran away, filed as a runaway, runaway was located and released to her mom.

Suspicious activity, saw someone pull stake out of fence near playground at Noonan Park, corner of fencing was pulled away from post.

Suspicious activity, wants to report someone selling speakers.

Burglary, would like to report house broken into last night.

Public assist, comp has received two phone calls from the same number, she did not answer the first time, the second time she answered it and the person asked for someone that did not live there, she feels that this is suspicious, no other calls have come in since they told the caller it was the wrong number, she was advised to call back if it continues.

Theft, comp reporting someone took things out of his truck.

Property damage crash, vehicle two bumped into the hitch of vehicle one while parking, neither vehicle had damage and neither driver needed a report, 6th Ave E/Broadway St.

Drug-related activity, comp states she is sick of smelling marijuana everyday at her apartment, said she just left for work and there is a strong smell of it now, comp is also concerned because there is a child there, walked halls of apartment and did not smell marijuana, knocked on door of apartment given and nobody answered, advised comp to call again when she smells it.

Suspicious activity, kid got out of car trying to start fight, person two chased another male party and tried beating him up, suspects took off when comp confronted them, victim left prior to arrival; he did not want to report this.

Check welfare of person, comp was following small Mazda truck southbound on Fillmore, there was an approximately 10-year-old girl in the back of the truck that was making eye contact with comp, the girl then pounded on the window twice, the driver slammed on brakes in front of her and then turned westbound on Aga towards the airport, caller was concerned for the welfare of the girl.

Public assist, owner would like officer assistance in getting a party evicted, comp has writ papers.

Hit and run, Broadway St.

Public peace, juvenile party, RA reporting party on third floor, unknown room number, another room was seen bringing alcohol in through the window, she would like to meet officer, walked through building, advised some units to keep the volume down.

Suspicious vehicle, person was sitting in the car disrupting customer traffic, people left.

Suspicious activity, hospital security reporting a vehicle in the lot unoccupied with the door open, forgot to shut door after his lunch break.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.