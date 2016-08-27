Body found in Park Rapids lake; crash victim identified

Law enforcement and first responders administer medical aid to a victim brought to the public access off Minnesota Highway 71 after a boating accident Thursday on Fish Hook Lake north of Park Rapids. (Kevin Cederstrom/Forum News Service)

First responders move along the south side of Fish Hook Lake near Deane Point as they search for a victim who fell in the water following a two-boat collision on Thursday. (Kevin Cederstrom / Forum News Service)

Members of the Lakes Area Dive Team put their dive suits on as they leave the public access of Minnesota Highway 71 to join the search for a missing man following a two-boat accident Thursday on Fish Hook Lake in Hubbard County. (Kevin Cederstrom/Forum News Service)

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- The body of a man who went missing Thursday after two boats collided on Fish Hook Lake near Park Rapids has been found.

Divers recovered the body of 78-year-old John Patrick Sargent about 1:30 p.m. Friday an estimated 350 yards out from the Fish Hook Lake public access off Highway 71. The sheriff’s office notified family members who gathered at the access. Sargent’s body was brought in just after 3 p.m. and transported to a Park Rapids funeral home.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes stated in a news release Friday Sargent’s body was recovered in 8-feet of water. Sargent was operating a 16-foot fishing boat when he collided with a 17-foot boat operated by 32-year-old Jessiah Hoeg of Maple Grove.

Sargent and both his passengers, Thomas and Gloria Dalby of Brainerd, both 57, were ejected from their boat. None of the parties were wearing life jackets, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses at the Loon’s Nest Resort saw the accident Thursday and were able to pull Thomas and Gloria Dalby from the capsized boat and brought to shore.

Thomas Dalby was airlifted from the public access to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. He was treated for broken ribs. Gloria Dalby was treated and released from CHI-St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.

The occupants of the second boat, identified as Jessiah and Rick Hoag, sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Involved in the search operation Friday were the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Lakes Area Dive Team, Becker County Dive Team, Central Lakes Search and Rescue and a local fishing guide with specialized electronic equipment.

The cause of the accident where the two boats collided is unknown at this time and Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the incident remains under investigation.