A prop for Big Ole

The Minnesota Vikings Gjallarhorn is on a tour of Minnesota, and two of the stops are local: Kensington Rune Stone Park and the statue of Big Ole in Alexandria. (Contributed photo)

Big Ole has a fresh paint job, and next week, he'll briefly have an accessory to complement it.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the original Vikings Gjallarhorn from 2007 will be placed near the Big Ole statue.

The stop is one of 23 along the Sound the North tour, during which the original Gjallarhorn travels to iconic places throughout Minnesota. Before visiting Big Ole, it will also be placed at Kensington Rune Stone Park from 8 to 10 a.m.

"We're taking it to all different kinds of iconic as well as scenic locations in Minnesota," said Minnesota Vikings Marketing Intern Monterae Carter. "During our research we found out about the Big Ole statue, and it seemed so interesting so we decided to make a stop there."

During the stops in the area, the public may take photos with the Gjallarhorn and is invited to tag them with #SoundTheNorth if shared on social media.

"We have props that they can use to make the picture extra fun," Carter said.

Jim Bergquist, executive director at the Runestone Museum, says it was just good timing that the tour stop was planned right after Big Ole's remodel wrapped up.

"We didn't know they were coming up here, but they called and said they would be here and they were curious to know if Big Ole would be finished," he said. "I think they were kind of planning to come up anyway and have a picture, but it's all the better now that Big Ole is finished with his paint job."

Bergquist encourages the public to come view the Gjallarhorn next week.

"There should be room for a good-sized crowd," he said.

ABOUT THE GJALLARHORN

The blowing of the Gjallarhorn has been a Minnesota Vikings tradition since 2007, and it is sounded before home games by an honorary figure from the community. Throughout the game, the horn is also sounded to signal important plays.

The use of the Gjallarhorn dates back to Norse mythology, when the arrival of gods was signaled by the sound.

The current horn, different from the one traveling around Minnesota, now resides at the recently opened U.S. Bank Stadium. It is fixed on a platform of its own in the northwest corner, rather than on the sidelines of the field as it has been in the past.

As it resides in a new stadium, it's fitting that the horn itself is also new, since the previous one shattered into pieces due to cold temperatures in January 2016.

On July 22, Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer was the first to sound the Gjallarhorn from its new home.