Be a pickle pro

When the garden is overflowing, it's time to start pickling. You don't have to wait to enjoy the yummy crunch if you mix up some easy refrigerator blends. (Grand Forks Herald photo/Jessica Karley Rerick)

My husband made one request for our garden this year: He wanted me to plant enough cucumbers so he could can pickles. This was one of his talents I only had heard about but had yet to experience. It turns out, he is really, really good at it.

This sparked a pickling discussion in our house. I never have been a “canner” and always have opted for the “quick,” or “refrigerator,” pickle method. I prefer it because it’s a fun and fast way to enjoy pickled vegetables. You don’t have to worry about sanitizing all those jars or mixing the proper ratios of sugar, salt and vinegar.

As the name suggests, refrigerator pickles are stored in the fridge rather than the cupboard — so they do take up a little more real estate in the kitchen. Still, the flavors make them well worth it.

Over the years, I’ve learned you can pickle just about anything. I have quick-pickled cucumbers, onions, peppers, cauliflower, carrots, beans, asparagus, beets, brussel sprouts, and the list goes on.

Follow these quick steps, and you will be on your pickling way:

-- Prepare your vegetables. Be sure to wash them first, but you can cut or trim your vegetables anyway you like. If you like your pickled vegetables a little on the softer side, you may want to consider blanching them first. I generally don’t, but some may prefer to blanch tougher vegetables such as carrots, brussel sprouts or beets for 1-2 minutes ahead of time.

-- Divide vegetables into jars or storage containers. Glass jars or Pyrex containers work best because they won’t leach unwanted flavors into your pickled foods.

-- Add flavoring. This is where your “signature pickled (insert item here)” really can take shape. I like to use garlic cloves, jalapenos or dill as my fresh ingredient options. For dried options, I tend to favor dried chilies, red pepper flakes, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, caraway seeds, coriander seeds, and so on. Avoid using any dried flake herbs, however, because they won’t hold up to the pickling solution.

-- Make your pickle brine. You can play with this part, too. Add more sugar if you like a sweeter pickle or remove some if you don’t. You also can adjust the salt to taste. You can’t skip the salt altogether, though, because it’s necessary. The process for making the brine always will be the same. Heat it in a pot until boiling and stir until all the sugar and salt is dissolved. I am sharing two different brine recipes today — one for a sweeter, curry brine, and the other for a classic sour pickle. You can find plenty of other recipes online, but these are two of my favorites. I am a sucker for pickled curry cauliflower.

-- Pour the brine into your jars. I fill my jars two-thirds full of brine and then fill the rest with boiling water.

-- Cover, let cool and store in the refrigerator for 24 hours before eating. You can store the pickled items for up to a month in the refrigerator.

Pickled Curry Cauliflower

1½ cups rice wine vinegar

⅓ cup sugar

1 teaspoon pickling salt

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons curry powder

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

1½ cups water

½ head cauliflower, cut into small florets

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon cumin seed

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

6 cardamom pods, broken so they are slightly open, but seeds remain inside

Divide the following ingredients among pint jars or place them in a glass container: Cauliflower florets, garlic cloves, cumin seed, black peppercorns and cardamom pods.

For the brine, add rice wine vinegar, sugar, salt, ginger, curry powder, chili flakes and water to a small pot. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar and salt are dissolved. Recipe makes 2 pint jars.

Basic Sour Pickle Brine

1½ cups white vinegar

1½ cups water

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons pickling salt

Recipe makes enough for 2 pint jars.

Pickled Green Beans

20-25 fresh green beans, ends trimmed

1 clove garlic

⅛ teaspoon red chili flakes

¾ teaspoon mustard seeds

¾ teaspoon coriander seeds

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes or 1 dried red chili

Recipe is enough for a single jar.