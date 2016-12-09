Search
    Births - Dec. 9, 2016

    Posted Today at 10:00 a.m.

    Douglas County Hospital

    Nov. 28

    Boy, Amy and Justin Swart, Alexandria

    Nov. 29

    Girl, Kelsey Proell and Jay Amundson, Alexandria

    Nov. 30

    Boy, Danielle and Allen Zarbok, Garfield

    Dec. 1

    Boy, Amanda and Paul Cordes, Alexandria

    Dec. 2

    Boy, Ashley and Michael Martin-Lowers, Starbuck

    Boy, Nichole Schultz and Tyler Boser, Alexandria

    Dec. 3

    Boy, Jill and Brian Zimmerman, Alexandria

    Girl, Kayla and Cody Pajari, Alexandria

    Dec. 4

    Girl, Alyssa and Gregory Gesell, Alexandria

    Births from Jan. 1 to Nov. 26, 2016: 602.

